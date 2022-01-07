Advertisement

Family of slain child welfare worker reflects on the loss

A grieving family reflects on the life their daughter lived and the children left behind
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 6:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
THAYER, Ill. (WIFR) - The family of an Illinois child welfare worker stabbed to death during a home visit speaks out. We learn more in the following report about Deidre Silas, the career she loved and the family she worked to support.

“We’re gonna miss you day by day,” Deidre’s mother expresses.

“Of course, we’re going to miss you all the way too (inaudible),” Deidre’s father breaks down in a heartbreaking expression of grief.

A father, a mother, a husband, and two young children now left behind after the death of Deidre Silas Tuesday afternoon. Deidre, an investigator for the Illinois department of children and family services was out on a call. Her parents say they always stay in close contact with her because they know how dangerous her job can be.

“She would call and say, I’m going to this town, you know, so I just kept with, you know, talking to her until she gets there,” Deidre’s mother recalls.

Deidre would call them after leaving the home. This time, that call never came.

“I would trade places with her in a heartbeat. I live my life to the fullest. Trust me. I would trade places with her today,” her father states.

“She, she survived by me, a two year old daughter, and a five year old son,” Deidre’s father laments.

“One of them, the five is autistic. They don’t eat food. It’s just Cheerios and apple juice,” the father goes on to say.

One fear now is their financial situation without Deidre’s income, and another is that her two kids will now be put into the DCFS system.

“And I know she always said to me, mom, if anything ever happen, I wanna honor her, ‘Don’t let my kids go into DCFS’ and I’m praying to God,” Diedre’s mother states.

“Because it is not fair that my wife lost her life, protecting someone else’s children. When she has her own,” Deidre’s husband expresses with frustration and anger.

The family now says they just want justice.

“That man robbed. He robbed, robbed us. He robbed her children,” Deidre’s husband laments.

As of right now, the man who is responsible allegedly is behind bars.

