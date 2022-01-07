Crusader Clinic schedules temporary closures at Loves Park location

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The current COVID-19 surge is bringing challenges to many local healthcare providers, including Crusader Community Health Clinic.

Staffing shortages due to the virus surge are causing Crusader to temporarily suspend operations at their the Loves Park Clinic, 6115 N. 2nd Street, effective Monday, January 10, 2022.

To ensure patients continue to get the care they need, Crusader will be expanding telehealth appointments for clients affected by the temporary closure.

The healthcare provider says it will continue to see and treat patients at any of their four other clinics and via telehealth. Operations remain in place, as does their commitment to serve patients in the best and safest manner possible.

Patients with questions may call 815-490-1600 or visit www.crusaderhealth.org for up-to-date information.

