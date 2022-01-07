Advertisement

Crusader Clinic schedules temporary closures at Loves Park location

The temporary closure of the Loves Park Clinic at 6115 N. 2nd Street starts Monday, January 10,...
The temporary closure of the Loves Park Clinic at 6115 N. 2nd Street starts Monday, January 10, 2022(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The current COVID-19 surge is bringing challenges to many local healthcare providers, including Crusader Community Health Clinic.

Staffing shortages due to the virus surge are causing Crusader to temporarily suspend operations at their the Loves Park Clinic, 6115 N. 2nd Street, effective Monday, January 10, 2022.

To ensure patients continue to get the care they need, Crusader will be expanding telehealth appointments for clients affected by the temporary closure.

The healthcare provider says it will continue to see and treat patients at any of their four other clinics and via telehealth. Operations remain in place, as does their commitment to serve patients in the best and safest manner possible.

Patients with questions may call 815-490-1600 or visit www.crusaderhealth.org for up-to-date information.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both sides of Lapey Street were locked down while Rockford police pursued the vehicle suspected...
Names released of juveniles charged in Auburn High School shooting
Fatal shooting generic
Fatal shooting occurs in Rockford late Tuesday night
15-year-old Katelyn Kirby is white, 5-foot-3, and 210 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes....
15-year-old girl missing from Mt. Morris, has ties to Sterling-Rock Falls
Pritzker orders U.S. and State flags at half-staff from sunrise to sunset Tuesday, January 4...
Pritzker orders U.S. and Illinois State flags at half-staff on Jan. 4 and Jan. 5
Officials say the Cochise County Attorney’s Office has indicted 34-year-old Melissa Green and...
Couple left 11-year-old son home alone for weeks, deputies say

Latest News

Dangerously cold air's set to reside here through Friday.
Mark's Thursday Forecast -- 1/6/2021
(FILE) Illinois State Capitol Building
New Illinois bill increases penalties for crimes against DCFS workers
FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan....
Local lawmakers say political atmosphere changed forever after Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol
Illinois marijuana sales break records
Cannabis sales skyrocket