Advertisement

Auburn High School stiffens up school protocol after Jan. 4 shooting

(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 1:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Public School officials respond to a senseless shooting that occurred on the property at Auburn High School with strict enforcements.

In a memo to parents sent on Friday, Auburn High School Administration outlined new rules for students that take effect Monday, January 10, 2022:

  • No hooded clothing or headwear worn in the building, except for religious reasons
  • No active use of electronics when entering a classroom
  • Students are mandated to display their student ID at all times while in the building

The school administration notified parents that these changes had been shown to students in a video during 3rd hour on Friday. Students who violate the new code of conduct will be escorted from class and asked to spend the remainder of their class period in the Gymnasium, among other disciplinary actions.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both sides of Lapey Street were locked down while Rockford police pursued the vehicle suspected...
Names released of juveniles charged in Auburn High School shooting
Andrew Muto, 33, and Nicole Vaccaro-Muto were arrested January 5, 2022 on charges of official...
Two former Winnebago County Corrections Officers arrested, charged with misconduct
Joseph L. Logan, 38, of Rockford, faces multiple charges stemming from a DUI investigation on...
Rockford man found sleeping at the wheel faces DUI, other charges
15-year-old Katelyn Kirby is white, 5-foot-3, and 210 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes....
15-year-old girl missing from Mt. Morris, has ties to Sterling-Rock Falls
Leonard Smith, 47, plead guilty to attempted murder on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. He is...
Rockford man pleads guilty to attempted murder almost 4 years after incident

Latest News

A Georgia jury in November found father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor,...
Ahmaud Arbery killers get life in prison; no parole for father, son
Jack Wolf, 87, of Belvidere passed away on January 6, 2022.
Jack Wolf of Belvidere dies at 87
January 9, 2022 marks the 9th annual River Blessing offered in Rockford.
9th annual blessing of the Rock River hosted by two local churches
Holiday traffic safety violations by the numbers