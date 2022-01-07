Auburn High School stiffens up school protocol after Jan. 4 shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Public School officials respond to a senseless shooting that occurred on the property at Auburn High School with strict enforcements.

In a memo to parents sent on Friday, Auburn High School Administration outlined new rules for students that take effect Monday, January 10, 2022:

No hooded clothing or headwear worn in the building, except for religious reasons

No active use of electronics when entering a classroom

Students are mandated to display their student ID at all times while in the building

The school administration notified parents that these changes had been shown to students in a video during 3rd hour on Friday. Students who violate the new code of conduct will be escorted from class and asked to spend the remainder of their class period in the Gymnasium, among other disciplinary actions.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.