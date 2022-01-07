Advertisement

ABC Supply Stadium looks to fill food and beverage jobs for 2022 season

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - The Beloit Sky Carp has several job opportunities that need to be filled in time for the upcoming 2022 season.

Geronimo Hospitality Group and the Sky Carp will hold open interviews to fill many open food and beverage jobs at ABC Supply Stadium. Starting on January 13 through the season opener, job interviews will be held at the stadium administration offices from 12:30 to 4 p.m.

This comes after Geronimo and the Sky Carp formed a partnership during the 2021 season to change the game day food and beverage options to turn the fare into a dining destination.

“Food and beverage are at the core of the fan experience at ABC Supply Stadium. We like to think people come for the food and stay for the game,” said Blair Schmitz, General Manager of Food and Beverage Operations for Geronimo Sports and Entertainment. “Our first season was a huge success and we look forward to growing our team for the 2022 season and beyond.”

Open positions include concessions and catering associates and supervisors, bartenders, line cooks, prep cooks, dishwashers and banquet servers.

Those interested should fill out the RSVP form online here. On that webpage, visitors can pick a date with open interview spots.

To view a complete listing of open positions or to apply online, visit www.geronimohospitalitygroup.com/gig.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both sides of Lapey Street were locked down while Rockford police pursued the vehicle suspected...
Names released of juveniles charged in Auburn High School shooting
Andrew Muto, 33, and Nicole Vaccaro-Muto were arrested January 5, 2022 on charges of official...
Two former Winnebago County Corrections Officers arrested, charged with misconduct
Joseph L. Logan, 38, of Rockford, faces multiple charges stemming from a DUI investigation on...
Rockford man found sleeping at the wheel faces DUI, other charges
15-year-old Katelyn Kirby is white, 5-foot-3, and 210 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes....
15-year-old girl missing from Mt. Morris, has ties to Sterling-Rock Falls
Leonard Smith, 47, plead guilty to attempted murder on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. He is...
Rockford man pleads guilty to attempted murder almost 4 years after incident

Latest News

A Georgia jury in November found father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor,...
LIVE: GRAPHIC: Family wants max sentences for 3 convicted of Arbery’s death
Holiday traffic safety violations by the numbers
The economy, though booming with increased consumer demand, still faces possible pitfalls.
US employers add 199,000 jobs as unemployment falls to 3.9%
NIU students see virtual start to spring semester