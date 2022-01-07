ABC Supply Stadium looks to fill food and beverage jobs for 2022 season

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - The Beloit Sky Carp has several job opportunities that need to be filled in time for the upcoming 2022 season.

Geronimo Hospitality Group and the Sky Carp will hold open interviews to fill many open food and beverage jobs at ABC Supply Stadium. Starting on January 13 through the season opener, job interviews will be held at the stadium administration offices from 12:30 to 4 p.m.

This comes after Geronimo and the Sky Carp formed a partnership during the 2021 season to change the game day food and beverage options to turn the fare into a dining destination.

“Food and beverage are at the core of the fan experience at ABC Supply Stadium. We like to think people come for the food and stay for the game,” said Blair Schmitz, General Manager of Food and Beverage Operations for Geronimo Sports and Entertainment. “Our first season was a huge success and we look forward to growing our team for the 2022 season and beyond.”

Open positions include concessions and catering associates and supervisors, bartenders, line cooks, prep cooks, dishwashers and banquet servers.

Those interested should fill out the RSVP form online here. On that webpage, visitors can pick a date with open interview spots.

To view a complete listing of open positions or to apply online, visit www.geronimohospitalitygroup.com/gig.

