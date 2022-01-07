9th annual blessing of the Rock River hosted by two local churches

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - There has been an Orthodox Christian presence in Winnebago County for nearly 100 years.

Keeping traditions alive in honor of the Orthodox holiday Epiphany, Christ the Savior Church and Saints Constantine and Helen Church invite community residents to join the blessing of the Rock River on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. at The Tinker Swiss Cottage Museum, 411 Kent Street in Rockford.

The service will be lead by Father Jonathan Bannon of Christ the Savior Orthodox Church and Father Athanasios Pappagiannis of Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church. Both parishes are eager to help the city of Rockford move higher and forward in her mission to transform “starting with our hearts,” says Fr. Bannon.

“We may not have a festival to celebrate our ethnic heritage, but our small parish sends an invitation to bless not only the Rock River but Rockford proper, the whole world and all of creation,” says Fr. Bannon. “Ages ago water was believed to be in all things, so blessing a river or body of water represents a blessing of all creation. This is how we honor God Who made and blessed us. Water is a symbol of life.”

The 25 minute ceremony features a second blessing of residents and communities lining the Rock River.

Epiphany, which falls on January 6, 2022 is known to Western Christians as the commemoration of the visit of the Three Wise Men to the infant Jesus. In the Eastern Orthodox Church the focus of Epiphany is on the Baptism of Jesus in the River Jordan. With the connection between Epiphany and water, Orthodox communities mark the day by holding a special Blessing of Water service.

The history of these two parishes dates back to 1918, when the Greek Orthodox Christian community formed by new Greek emigrants arriving in Rockford. Christ the Savior Church was established in 1956 by displaced persons from Belarus, Ukraine, and Poland that moved to Rockford after WWII. Services at Christ the Savior are in English.

“Why do we gather in negative degree weather dunking a cross in the river?” Fr. Bannon says, “Because we honor God and keep this tradition no matter the weather conditions, by warming our hearts with prayer.”

