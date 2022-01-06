Winter Weather Advisories canceled, though Stateline not out of the woods

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winter Weather Advisories have come and gone, officially having been allowed to expire at 6:00 Wednesday evening.

Earlier on, though, gusty winds at times exceeding 50 miles per hour in some rural locales made for considerable blowing and drifting on Saturday’s fallen snow, making for extremely treacherous travel!

(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

However, that doesn’t mean we are out of the woods entirely when it comes to wintry weather. Gusty winds will continue to blow through the remainder of the evening and overnight hours, and continue into most, if not all of the day Thursday, albeit to a lesser extent.

Though winds this evening won’t be nearly as gusty as they’ve been, there’s to be just enough of a breeze that some localized blowing and drifting snow will remain at least a possibility in open areas.

(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

It won’t be until the early morning hours of Thursday that wind gusts fall below 20 miles per hour.

(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

We won’t lose the breeze entirely on Thursday. In fact, it will remain very much noticeable from start to finish. We can expect wind gusts of 15 to 20 miles per hour just about all day long.

(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The combination of gusty northwesterly breezes and extensive cloud cover will keep temperatures very much in check Thursday, and likely beyond. Temperatures aren’t likely to get much above 12° either Thursday. Combine that with the persistent breezes still likely to blow, wind chills are likely to spend the entire day in sub-zero territory.

(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Skies are to clear at a rather inopportune time Thursday evening, allowing the temperature decline to accelerate. By early Friday morning, it is conceivable that parts of the area may be needed to be placed under a Wind Chill Advisory, as wind chills could go as low as -20°.

(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Despite the fact that sunshine is expected to prevail all day Friday, temperatures once again will struggle to reach double digits.

If there is a silver lining to be found, it’s that the wind blowing in the area yesterday, today, and tomorrow will collectively generate enough electricity to power 1.5 million homes for a day or to fully charge nearly 4 billion smartphones!

(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

