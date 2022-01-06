Advertisement

Wife of missing girl’s father charged with welfare fraud

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 9:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP/Gray News) — The New Hampshire attorney general’s office says the wife of a man whose daughter went missing in 2019 has been charged with welfare fraud for collecting food stamps in her name.

In a statement Thursday, the agency says Kayla Montgomery has been charged one with one count of welfare fraud for obtaining $1,500 in food stamps from December 2019 to June 2021 for Harmony Montgomery even though the girl was not living with Kayla and her husband Adam Montgomery.

Adam Montgomery has been charged on several counts including failing to have Harmony in his custody.

Officials are still searching for Harmony.

She was last seen at a residence in Manchester in October 2019, but police said her disappearance was only recently brought to their attention.

The mayor’s office said they received an email from someone expressing concern about Harmony’s well-being.

The most recent photos available of Harmony were taken when she was about 5 years old.

The father is being held without bail on charges related to his 7-year-old daughter, Harmony Montgomery, who has been missing for more than two years.

When last seen, she was about 4 feet tall. She has blonde hair, blue eyes and is blind in her right eye, so she may be wearing glasses.

Authorities are asking anyone who may have seen her in the last couple of years to give them a call or text 603-203-6060.

