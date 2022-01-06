Advertisement

Two former Winnebago County Corrections Officers arrested, charged with misconduct

Winnebago County Sheriff's Office (FILE)
Winnebago County Sheriff's Office (FILE)(23 WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 5:13 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department says two former county corrections officers have been arrested and charged with official misconduct.

Andrew J. Muto, 33, of Loves Park and Nichole E. Vaccaro-Muto, 36, also of Loves Park both face one count of official misconduct.

The sheriff’s department says the pair is accused of releasing information in a confidential investigation. They were fired from the sheriff’s department during the course of the investigation that started in November.

Vaccaro-Muto was employed as a corrections officer for 7 years and Muto was with the department for 6 years.

“I’m disappointed that any member of our department would violate the public’s trust and the laws that we are sworn to enforce,” said Sheriff Gary Caruana. “The behavior of these two corrections officers does not reflect on the outstanding work that the rest of the men and women of our department conduct on a daily basis.”

