There’s no plateau in sight for skyrocketing Illinois cannabis sales

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Though COVID-19 created obstacles for many local businesses, one industry soared. Illinois cannabis sales nearly doubled in 2021, bringing in $1.4 billion in revenue. Many of those sales came from local dispensaries.

“2021 sales were actually a record for us,” says Chris Hare, General Manager of The Bubble Hive in Loves Park, and Co-owner of the store’s new Rockford location. “Through the pandemic we never lost business, we never closed, and we were actually more busy.”

Jason Erkes, Chief Communications Officer at Cresco Labs/Sunnyside* agrees, saying, “People really turned to cannabis to help cope with the pandemic,” he explains “One thing the numbers show us is people in Illinois like their cannabis. They like having access to it, they like the variety of products and they like getting it from a trusted source: their local dispensaries.”

It’s not just not frequent marijuana users responsible for the influx. Both Hare and Erkes say their shops have seen plenty of newcomers.

“We probably get around 75 new customers a month, at least,” Hare says. “There’s just a lot more people interested due to the mainstream attention, and we just give them the answers, and they become repeat customers.”

“The stores that are open now really help normalize the cannabis-buying experience, it’s like you’re walking into any type of health food or wellness store,” states Erkes.

Statewide, December alone broke single-month records, blowing nearly $138 million into the state’s economy.

“December was a great month. It was actually our second busiest month of the year in our Rockford store,” Erkes says. “I think a lot of people were turning to cannabis for holiday gifting, and also a new way to deal with their family.”

Cannabis products can be taxed up to 40%, depending on the potency of the product, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation. As

a result, in total, the state raked in nearly $388 million. The majority of that money goes to the state’s general revenue fund, but a portion does go towards law enforcement and public safety campaigns.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.