Shorewood Park expected to get some love, say city officials

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - The Parks Chamber of Commerce announce that a major investment to improve Shorewood Park is coming, and they’re talking about it on Friday.

Illinois State Representative Dave Vella along with the City of Loves Park, Village of Machesney Park, Loves Park Ski Broncs, The Parks Chamber of Commerce, and Rockford Park District will gather Friday, January 7, 2022 at Loves Park City Hall, 100 Heart Blvd., Loves Park at 10 a.m.

The meeting promises to share details about a major investment being made at Shorewood Park, 235 Evelyn Avenue, Loves Park.

Shorewood Park is home to the Loves Park Ski Broncs, a popular water ski club. The park hosts a recreational path, serene views and a recently built Disc Golf Course.

