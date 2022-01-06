Senate Majority Whip addresses accusation that Jan. 6 was the result of the election being stolen from Trump

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - It’s been one year since the siege at the U.S Capitol.

In its aftermath, an investigation continues to unfold amid roadblocks and new discoveries.

While thousands of rioters waving American and Trump flags and some holding signs reading “Jesus Saves” violently converged on the U.S. Capitol, Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin was inside.

“I was in the front row of the Senate Chamber,” said Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.).

As rioters scaled the Capitol’s wall, eventually making their way through the doors, Congressional leaders were working to verify Electoral College votes of the 2020 presidential election.

Their efforts interrupted for several hours as rioters raged in and outside the building.

Sen. Durbin addressed the accusations surrounding the siege being the result of former President Donald Trump’s claims he lost the election because it was rigged.

“It is a malicious, selfish strategy by the former President of the United States,” said Durbin.

Durbin also spoke out against any effort to downplay the siege.

“Are we going to describe the breaking down of doors and windows for these mobsters to come in and descend on The Capitol as just another day of tourism,” Durbin asked.

In a statement, Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) said:

“I spent my entire adult life defending our Constitution, but I never thought I’d need to defend it from people waving the same flag I wore on my uniform as they broke down the doors of our nation’s Capitol.”

Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-Ill.) said she sees a silver lining.

“The bright spot for me was when the Speaker of the House came into the room where we were all being protected from the mob outside, and she came in the room and said we’re going to go back in session and we’re going to certify these election results,” said Bustos.

Bustos said moving forward, it’s important to prevent any effort to overrule “safe and secure elections.”

What exactly happened on Jan. 6 is now the focus of a bipartisan U.S House Select Committee led by Democrats.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), who serves on this committee, was asked for comment for this report. The Washington News Bureau did not hear back.

