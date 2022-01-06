Rockford man pleads guilty to attempted murder almost 4 years after incident

OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A case with a history of longevity is set to close this year.

Leonard R. Smith, 47, of Rockford, plead guilty to attempted first degree murder in front of Ogle County Judge Roe on Wednesday. Smith faces up to 30 years in prison and is expected to be sentenced on March 3, 2022.

The guilty plea comes almost four years after the incident occurred. According to court records, on June 1, 2018 just after 1:30 a.m., Ogle County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call involving a screaming female in the road at the Rolling Meadows trailer park in Davis Junction, Ill.

When deputies arrived, they found a 37-year-old female suffering from stab wounds lying in the road. The victim was first brought to Swedish American Hospital in Rockford for treatment, then flown to a Madison emergency facility and listed in critical condition.

During the investigation Smith, then 43, was deemed a suspect and arrested on five charges including intent to kill, three counts of aggravated battery and armed violence.

