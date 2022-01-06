Advertisement

Rockford man pleads guilty to attempted murder almost 4 years after incident

Leonard Smith, 47, plead guilty to attempted murder on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. He is...
Leonard Smith, 47, plead guilty to attempted murder on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. He is expected to be sentenced on March 3.(Ogle County Sheriff's Department)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A case with a history of longevity is set to close this year.

Leonard R. Smith, 47, of Rockford, plead guilty to attempted first degree murder in front of Ogle County Judge Roe on Wednesday. Smith faces up to 30 years in prison and is expected to be sentenced on March 3, 2022.

The guilty plea comes almost four years after the incident occurred. According to court records, on June 1, 2018 just after 1:30 a.m., Ogle County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call involving a screaming female in the road at the Rolling Meadows trailer park in Davis Junction, Ill.

When deputies arrived, they found a 37-year-old female suffering from stab wounds lying in the road. The victim was first brought to Swedish American Hospital in Rockford for treatment, then flown to a Madison emergency facility and listed in critical condition.

During the investigation Smith, then 43, was deemed a suspect and arrested on five charges including intent to kill, three counts of aggravated battery and armed violence.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both sides of Lapey Street were locked down while Rockford police pursued the vehicle suspected...
Names released of juveniles charged in Auburn High School shooting
Fatal shooting generic
Fatal shooting occurs in Rockford late Tuesday night
15-year-old Katelyn Kirby is white, 5-foot-3, and 210 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes....
15-year-old girl missing from Mt. Morris, has ties to Sterling-Rock Falls
Pritzker orders U.S. and State flags at half-staff from sunrise to sunset Tuesday, January 4...
Pritzker orders U.S. and Illinois State flags at half-staff on Jan. 4 and Jan. 5
Officials say the Cochise County Attorney’s Office has indicted 34-year-old Melissa Green and...
Couple left 11-year-old son home alone for weeks, deputies say

Latest News

‘Some are still suffering from PTSD’ – Lawmakers reflect on the day chaos entered their workplace
‘Some are still suffering from PTSD’ – Lawmakers reflect on the day chaos entered their workplace
Joseph L. Logan, 38, of Rockford, faces multiple charges stemming from a DUI investigation on...
Rockford man found sleeping at the wheel faces DUI, other charges
This booking photograph provided by the N.H. Attorney General's office shows Kayla Montgomery,...
Stepmother of missing Harmony Montgomery charged with fraud
Iafrate's portfolio includes iconic brands like Flamingo Las Vegas, Rio Las Vegas and Horseshoe...
Geno Iafrate named President of new Rockford Casino