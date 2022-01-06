Rockford man found sleeping at the wheel faces DUI, other charges

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a Rockford man after he was found sleeping at the wheel.

On January 2, 2022, at about 5 a.m., deputies approached a vehicle which was parked in the intersection of Central Avenue and West State Street.

Joseph L. Logan, 38 of Rockford, was found in the driver’s side of the vehicle asleep behind the wheel.

A DUI investigation was conducted, and Logan was arrested. During a search of the vehicle, deputies found a large amount of suspected cocaine, a large amount of suspected cannabis and some narcotic pills. In addition, deputies located a .40 caliber pistol with a 50 round drum magazine and modified trigger making the weapon able to fire automatically.

Logan faces multiple charges including two counts of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, armed violence, two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, and possession with intent to deliver cannabis. Logan was on parole for prior drug charge at the time of the investigation.

Logan is being held in the Winnebago County Jail without bond. His next court date is February 10, 2022.

