Queen Elizabeth sends letter to toddler who dressed like her for Halloween

Jalayne Sutherland received a letter from Queen Elizabeth after dressing up as her for Halloween.
Jalayne Sutherland received a letter from Queen Elizabeth after dressing up as her for Halloween.(Katelyn Sutherland via CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 9:42 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(CNN) - Two-year-old Jalayne Sutherland caught the attention of someone at Windsor Castle after dressing up like Queen Elizabeth for Halloween.

The outfit was complete with the families corgis.

Jalayne’s mother, Katelyn Sutherland, sent a photo of her daughter to Windsor Castle and to her surprise, got a response.

Lady-in-waiting Mary Morrison writes that the outfit was “splendid” and says the Queen was pleased with the photo.

