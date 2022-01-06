Local lawmakers say political atmosphere changed forever after Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Lawmakers from Illinois reflect on how the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection changed the political atmosphere and our country’s future.

U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth says she remembers feeling betrayed as she watched Americans attack and destroy the nations capitol. She says the political atmosphere will never be the same because of it.

“American is standing up and speaking your mind absolutely, but it’s not hurting and injuring fellow Americans just because they don’t agree with you,” Duckworth said.

Duckworth believes the attack will have a profound and lasting impact on the nation.

“These folks have made a very clear choice, they’re choosing the cult of personality of Donald Trump over our democracy and our constitution. You can’t be a patriot if you’re choosing someone over our constitution and our nation,” Duckworth said.

Other U.S. Senators agree the attack caused an even bigger political divide between the Republican and Democratic party.

“The constitution has been under such a serious attack, and those people in the public and I think it’s about 30 percent of the public now who dismiss it and say it wasn’t that important and it was really the Democrats carrying Trump’s science, the most outrageous things they say, I think about them and I wonder is this what we’ve come to as a nation?” said U.S. Senator Dick Durbin.

One local history professor believes the Capitol insurrection will change the way future students learn about U.S. history.

“We study and analyze the past and there have been a lot of fierce debates in American history, there has been political violence in American history well into the 20th century however this is certainly quite significant,” said Northern Illinois University history professor Stanley Arnold.

Sen. Duckworth encourages Americans to stand up for what they believe in but reminds those protesting that breaking the law will bring serious consequences.

Former President Donald Trump released a statement Thursday responding to President Joe Biden’s remarks on the attack. Trump calls Biden’s speech a political theater and accuses the President of trying to further divide America by distracting from his failures.

Trump says the 2020 Presidential election is a big lie.

