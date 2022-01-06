Illinois sees COVID-19 antiviral prescriptions soon, according to IDPH

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) says two new COVID-19 oral antivirals, Paxlovid (Pfizer) and Molnupiravir (Merck), will be available in Illinois later this month.

The antivirals are for those with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 who are at high risk for becoming severely ill, including hospitalization or death. Both antivirals will be available by prescription only and should be taken as soon as possible after being diagnosed and within five days of the beginning of symptoms. Paxlovid is expected to reduce the risk of hospitalizations by 89% and Molnupiravir by about 30%. Molnupiravir is meant for use when other treatment options are not available.

“Illinois is using every possible tool to end this pandemic, and I strongly urge Illinoisans to work with their doctors to determine if they are eligible to receive these anti-viral medications,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “We will continue to be guided by science, and grateful for the incredible scientific advances that have given us so many tools. The best thing everyone can do for their health and others is to get vaccinated, boosted and wear a mask.”

“These new oral antivirals add new tools to our toolbox to keep people with COVID-19 out of the hospital,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “While vaccination, including boosters, is still the best way to avoid infection and prevent severe illness from COVID-19, these new antivirals given emergency use authorization by the Food IDPH will provide a list of locations providing antivirals on the IDPH website as soon as participating pharmacies are finalized. More information on COVID-19 Treatment can be found at https://dph.illinois.gov/covid19/community-guidance/covid19-treatment.html.

