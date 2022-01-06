Hononegah’s Warren signs to play basketball at DII Lewis University

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - Hononegah has been the gold standard in NIC-10 girls basketball in recent years. The Lady Indians have had quite a few players go on to play in college. Haley Warren is the next one to make that jump.

“If you put in the work, you’re dedicated, you can get to where they ended up getting. So, yeah, it was awesome.”

Warren was part of the Hononegah team that finished third in state in 2019. She watched and learned. A growing experience for someone fairly new to the game.

“I did start playing in sixth grade,” said Warren. “Luckily towards high school and playing a little bit more, I’ve definitely grew as a player and outside I’ve grown. But I did start in sixth grade and it was a little rough at first.”

Warren has grown into one of the best girls basketball players in the NIC-10. Now she’s getting ready to take her skills to Division II Lewis University after signing her letter of intent on Wednesday.

“I love the campus. It’s beautiful. The coaches were so nice, so welcoming,” explained Warren. “I really enjoy the aspect of it. I know that I’ll be able to work hard there and hopefully move up and work hard throughout the four years that I can be there.”

Warren will major in communications where she one day hopes to get off the court and in front of the camera as a sports broadcaster.

“Leaving friends and a different environment will definitely be a lot different. So, that’s something that’ll definitely change. But I think it’s good. It’s part of growing up I guess. Go to college, grow up, so yeah, I’m excited.”

But before she becomes a Flyer, Warren still has goals in front of her at Hononegah, like going back to state.

“That’s something that’s definitely driving me and some of the seniors that were also on that team that year. That’s something that’s in mind and we’re trying to work there this year.”

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.