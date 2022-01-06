Geno Iafrate named President of new Rockford Casino

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Hard Rock formally introduced the President of its new Rockford Casino on Wednesday.

Geno Iafrate, an experienced gaming and hospitality professional, is the driver of Rockford’s hottest new toy. Under Iafrate’s leadership, and in just over 60 days of operation, the sensation at the corner of Bell School Road and E. State Street is already an economic driver for the Stateline.

“When I entered the casino industry two decades ago, Rockford was already well into its quest for a casino,” Iafrate said. “The City’s passion, pursuit and energy paid off, and I am excited to lead Hard Rock in being an active member of this community for years to come.”

Iafrate says his team and Hard Rock continue to build partnerships with locals- meaning employees, vendors and community organizations. The current ‘Opening Act’ casino and the permanent Hard Rock facility being built just one mile away at site of the former Clock Tower Hotel, are expected to generate more than 1,000 jobs for the region.

Iafrate, a graduate of West Virginia University, began his career as an Internal Auditor with Caesars Entertainment and ran some of their most iconic brands including Flamingo Las Vegas, Rio Las Vegas and Horseshoe Bossier City. Following more than a decade with Caesars, Iafrate joined Pinnacle Entertainment where he served as the Executive Vice President of Regional Operations overseeing Pinnacle’s five Southern properties. Most recently, he served as the President of the Westgate Las Vegas and Senior Vice President of Operations for One Toronto Gaming in Canada.

The Rockford casino came to life after Governor Pritzker passed the gaming expansion bill in June 2019. Rockford is the first of six sites to receive licensing approval and open its doors, an historic win for Hard Rock and the City of Rockford.

The Rockford casino is never short on parking, open 24/7 and offers more than 625 of the newest slots and electronic table games. The casino toutes two unique restaurants, including an upscale and casual option, as well as a pop-up retail shop featuring Hard Rock merchandise.

