Frigid conditions to end the work week, Wind Chill Advisories issued for some

By Ethan Rosuck
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 8:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While the winds have died down significantly from Wednesday, the wind chills will see only very small improvements as winds will not be going away completely. Keep the winter gear and the warm beverages handy as the coldest time period is still on its way for late Thursday night through Friday morning.

Bundle up as Thursday and Friday mornings will be very cold, especially Friday.
A nice sunrise in the Stateline was able to greet residents Thursday morning but still on a chilly note as temperatures remained in the single digits and wind chills for the most part were below zero. Throughout the day, you can expect sunny skies to start with a few more clouds building in as the day goes on. Highs will once again be in the teens but the wind chills won’t be as brutal as Wednesday.

The work week will close out with continued very cold weather. Some flurries are possible at...
Wind chills will remain near zero for Thursday with a few spots having chills in the single digits below zero. After we get through Thursday, that’s when even more brutal cold will arrive. Starting at 6 p.m., a Wind Chill Advisory for Carroll, Jo Daviess, Stephenson and Whiteside Counties goes into effect and will continue through 9 a.m. Friday. It’s these areas that will likely see the coldest wind chills as area residents wake up on Friday morning.

Wind Chill Advisories have been posted for areas west & southwest of Rockford starting tonight...
The work week will close out with continued very cold weather. Some flurries are possible at...
It’s possible that advisory could get expanded eastward and cover Rockford but that will be up to the Chicago National Weather Service office. Otherwise, area-wide Friday morning you can expect wind chills from -15 to -25 degrees with the coldest temperatures being in outlying areas and west of Rockford. Friday will also see high temperatures only in the teens but with lots of sunshine.

The work week will close out with continued very cold weather. Some flurries are possible at...
Winds will shift to come out of the south for Saturday and aid in our temperatures getting back to near normal for this time of the year. Saturday calls for forecast highs in the lower 30s with mostly cloudy skies and the daytime remaining dry. Then as our next cold front approaches, it will likely spawn up scattered showers and maybe some freezing rain. The precipitation that falls will be dependent on temperatures Saturday night.

Cold and quiet until Saturday when we warm up and have a chance for light rain/freezing rain...
Cold and quiet until Saturday when we warm up and have a chance for light rain/freezing rain...
After the cold front passes through late Saturday, Sunday will be chilly with temperatures in the 20s before another day with highs only in teens arrives on Monday. After that, we’re looking at more seasonable temperatures to dominate the forecast.

