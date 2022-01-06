Encouraging people to move to the Forest City

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Revitalizing Downtown Rockford is a priority for a lot of local leaders, but some wonder if those improvements will attract more people to the Forest City. According to recent statistics, Rockford’s murder rate is almost double that of the national average. Winnebago County board member Angela Fellars is the mom of three children who attend schools in Winnebago County. She says she’s not scared to send her children to class each day.

“I know their teachers, I know their principles, but I do believe that we should consider ourselves in a state of emergency with the amount of violence that’s happening in Rockford right now,” Fellars said.

But she worries rising crime rates could make Rockford look less appealing to potential residents, even if the downtown area is redeveloped.

“I do believe violence is an issue and it is something people see in Rockford that might turn them away but I encourage them to look deeper,” she said.

John Groh leads the Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau and is in charge of attracting visitors to the area. He believes the region is strong enough to overcome negative impressions that may come from issues like violence.

“This is a community that takes on tough challenges and I don’t think anyone’s shying away from the issues that may present themselves as it relates to public safety,” said Groh.

Rockford officials are showing their desire push towards redevelopment. Late last year they passed a Capital Improvement Plan worth over $250 million… designed to improve the cities roads and waterways.

