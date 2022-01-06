Auburn, Boylan boys with big conference wins at home

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After the holidays and the tournaments, it’s back to the grind for a conference championship. Auburn put itself in the driver’s seat for the NIC-10 title just before the break.

The Knights defended the castle, defeating Belvidere North 58-36. Auburn did so without any fans. Rockford Public Schools and the Auburn athletic department agreed to play the game without any spectators as a precaution after Tuesday’s shooting in the school parking lot left two students injured.

In other NIC-10 boys basketball, Boylan doubled up Hononegah, winning 60-30. The Indians were without one of their better players in Brandon Beck who is out of action with a broken foot.

NIC-10 Boys Scores

Auburn 58, Belvidere North 36

Boylan 60, Hononegah 30

East 63, Harlem 48

Guilford 73, Freeport 67

Jefferson 57, 50

