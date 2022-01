(WIFR) - Tuesday was a big day of girls basketball in the Big Northern Conference. Six of the top teams in the BNC were in action, with a rematch of last year’s conference championship game. Winnebago moved to 18-0 with a win over Rock Falls.

SCORES

Winnebago 54, Rock Falls 41

Byron 36, Dixon 30

Stillman Valley 42, Lutheran 41

