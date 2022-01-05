Advertisement

Suspect arrested in connection with stabbing death of DCFS caseworker in Sangamon County


Benjamin H Reed
Benjamin H Reed(Sangamon County Sheriff's Office)
By Jason Howell
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 3:06 PM CST
THAYER, Ill. (25 NEWS) - A DCFS caseworker has died after a stabbing in Thayer, in Sangamon County.

Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon confirmed the identity of the woman as Deidre Silas, 36, of Springfield.

She was pronounced deceased at 6 p.m. Tuesday, January 4, in the 300 block of West Elm in Thayer.

Preliminary autopsy findings suggest Silas died of multiple sharp force injuries and blunt force trauma.

Benjamin H. Reed, 32, was located at a hospital in Decatur, according to Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell.

He was arrested by Decatur Police at 6:29 p.m. Tuesday.

His preliminary charges are first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Governor JB Pritzker took to Facebook Wednesday after Silas’ death.

The death is being investigated by the coroner’s office and sheriff’s office.

