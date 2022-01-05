Some parents criticize Auburn High School after shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Parents and students were frustrated and confused over why they were not immediately notified about the shooting in the parking lot of Auburn High School that put them and surrounding schools in the area on lockdown.

“RPS didn’t say anything about it... so we had no word from them. All that we knew was what the news was telling us,” said high school junior Victoria. “I mean even teachers were really in the dark about it, parents were really in the dark about it.”

Some worried parents criticize the school for not notifying them when they were locked down immediately. One parent called 23 News and said that she did not notified about it until after the police reported it.

“I certainly understand the frustration...what we have to do in situations like this is ensure we have a lockdown protocol in place, and we maximize safety by making sure our students were first in a hard, then a soft lockdown,” said Rockford Public School Superintendent Ehren Jarett.

Mayor Tom Macnamara and Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd say that this incident lies on the issue of gun violence among the youth in the community. Chief Redd made a public call to the community, to step up and get involved to help solve this issue.

“You all know who the kids are who have guns. They’re your kids, they’re your grandkids, they’re your nieces, they’re your newphews, stop sitting around your bottoms and doing nothing about it,” said Chief Redd.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.