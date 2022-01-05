Small business owners hope Rockford’s downtown revitalization will benefit economy

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Business owners who’ve watched Downtown Rockford’s development rise and fall for more than two decades say the future looks promising, and they applaud city leaders for making economic growth a priority. Rockford began its downtown resurgence many years ago. Local business owners like Tami Bogard of Namaste Yoga have benefitted from the redevelopment.

“All the money that goes into small businesses stays in the community,” said Bogard.

Bogard used those benefits to open Forest City Float in 2019, capitalizing on the success of her yoga studio.

Many say another main driving force behind the downtown rebuild is urban equity properties. CEO Justin Fern seized those opportunities around 15 years ago, and says he’s not done yet.

“We’re competing with other cities and if we can’t have competitive housing, competitive jobs and competitive retail and restaurants in different sectors, we’re gonna lose,” Fern said.

Local leaders hope more renovations, including a new public library and an apartment complex will bring even more energy to downtown Rockford.

