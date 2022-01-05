Rockford Symphony Orchestra welcomes guest Music Director, Yaniv Attar

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Symphony Orchestra is auditioning new Music Directors since the retirement of Steve Larsen in December. RSO welcomes finalist Yaniv Attar to the Coronado stage to show residents he’s ready for the gig.

Attar will be conducting his program titled Rhythm and Beauty on January 15, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. with a pre-concert lecture at 6:30 p.m..

Guest guitarist, Daniel Bolshoy, director at University of Georgia will join RSO for the Rhythm and Beauty program. Bolshoy brings his experience from performing with over 60 orchestras internationally, and is featured in multiple commercial recordings and two documentary films on the Bravo! TV network. You can find his recordings and live performances broadcasted on CBC Radio, NPR, and various classical music stations.

RSO hosts a preview meeting with director Attar at “SoundBites,” a free lunchtime event on January 14 at noon at The Mauh-Nah-Tee-See Club, 5151 Guilford Road. This event will feature a conversational interview format with Attar along with a brief question and answer session. Lunch will be available to purchase at the meet and greet.

A native of Israel, Attar has studied with Israel Edelson in Jerusalem, at the Juilliard School in New York, and at the Royal College of Music in London. Known for his creative programming, Attar is also an accomplished classical guitarist. Attar is currently the Artistic Partner with Northwest Sinfonietta in Seattle, Music Director of the Pennsylvania Chamber Orchestra, as well as Music Director of the Symphony Orchestra in Bellingham, WA, where he lives with his wife and two children.

You can find an introductory video of Attar, and preview the program’s musical selections on the RSO website.

Tickets are still available for the live performance, as are digital tickets, which allow patrons to watch from home at a later date. In-person and digital tickets can be purchased at rockfordsymphony.com or by calling 815-965-0049 or visiting the RSO offices.

A reminder that all patrons who attend the live performance must either show proof of vaccinations, an RSO issued Express Pass or a negative COVID test dated within 48 hours. All attendees must wear a mask and keep it on for the duration of the performance.

