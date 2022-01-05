Rockford man dies after New Year’s Day crash in Clinton

CLINTON, Wis. (WIFR) - A Rockford man dies after an early morning New Year’s Day car crash in Clinton, Wisconsin.

22-year-old Jameir Smith was killed in a one-car crash, according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Department. Officials say the accident occurred near mile marker six in the southbound lanes of I-43 on New Year’s Day.

The department says the cause of the accident remains under investigation.

