Rockford man dies after New Year’s Day crash in Clinton
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 5:49 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CLINTON, Wis. (WIFR) - A Rockford man dies after an early morning New Year’s Day car crash in Clinton, Wisconsin.
22-year-old Jameir Smith was killed in a one-car crash, according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Department. Officials say the accident occurred near mile marker six in the southbound lanes of I-43 on New Year’s Day.
The department says the cause of the accident remains under investigation.
