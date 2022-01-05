One dead, one in custody in shooting on N. Winnebago St.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 20-year-old man was found dead inside a residence on North Winnebago Street Tuesday night.

Shawndel N. Wilbourn, 23, of Rockford was arrested in connection with the shooting. He’s charged with possession of stolen property, possession of a firearm and ammunition without a valid FOID card. Wilbourn is being held at the Winnebago County Jail without bond, until his next court date on January 6, 2022.

About 11:55 p.m. Rockford Police officers responded to the residence on reports of a gunshot victim inside the home. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

