One dead, one in custody in shooting on N. Winnebago St.

On Tuesday, January 4, 2022 Rockford police responded to reports of a gunshot victim in the 700...
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 20-year-old man was found dead inside a residence on North Winnebago Street Tuesday night.

Shawndel N. Wilbourn, 23, of Rockford was arrested in connection with the shooting. He’s charged with possession of stolen property, possession of a firearm and ammunition without a valid FOID card. Wilbourn is being held at the Winnebago County Jail without bond, until his next court date on January 6, 2022.

About 11:55 p.m. Rockford Police officers responded to the residence on reports of a gunshot victim inside the home. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

