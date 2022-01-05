Rockford man in custody in connection with fatal shooting late Tuesday night

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - 23-year-old Shawndel Wilbourn of Rockford is in police custody tonight, charged in the shooting death of a Rockford man inside the victim’s home.

The incident happened just before midnight Tuesday in the 700 block of N. Winnebago St. Police received a call from a woman who reported a shooting inside a residence. Police found a 20-year-old man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Wilbourn faces possession of stolen property, possession of a firearm with no valid FOID and possession of ammunition with no valid FOID charges.

Summer Cassata saw the flashing lights on police squad cars through the windows of her N. Winnebago St. home.

“I was just laying down in my room when I had just heard sirens and then I saw the lights shining through my window so I looked in the window and there was just a ton of police cars out there. I couldn’t see much but I could see they started taping the place off,” Cassata says.

Cassata says this is the second shooting in her neighborhood in recent months. Police found about 10 bullet casings in the area after a drive-by shooting in late July. Cassata says she’s had enough.

“Honestly, I feel very unsafe, but we’ve been thinking about moving... It’s getting bad out here.”

One neighbor, who didn’t want to go on camera, says the shooting happened just below his apartment. Police say helping people feel safe and curbing the violence is their focus every day.

“It’s unfortunate that we have any homicides but for it to take place so early in the year,” Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd says.

Rockford saw 24 murders last year and set a record of 36 murders in 2020.

“We’re not throwing in the towel... We’re a long way from ever doing that. Especially when we know who our players are that are out there and those that tend to wreak more havoc in the community. Just rest assured we’re aware and we’re coming after you if you choose to continue that path,” says Chief Redd.

Wilbourn is scheduled to appear in court Thursday afternoon. No bail amount has been set.

Police emphasize they are still investigating and more charges could be filed.

