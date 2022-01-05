Make-A-Wish needs volunteers

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Make-A-Wish Illinois has granted over 16,000 wishes since 1985, but to continue their work, they need more volunteers. Beginning today, the foundation is hosting a volunteer drive, hoping to recruit more wish granters.

Becca Trevino’s 8-year old son, Sebastian, suffers from two critical illnesses. Ebstein’s anomaly, a congenital heart condition, and diamond black-fan anemia, a rare bone marrow condition. Early last year, the family was referred to Make-A-Wish.

“Make A Wish has had a really positive impact on Sebastian,” says Trevino. “Sometimes it can be difficult for him with all his doctors appointments and you know all of the testing he has to go through. Knowing that he has a special trip like his does give him a lot of hope and makes him excited, gives him something else to look forward to.”

The Trevino family was soon paired with wish granter of over 20 years, Michele Spates. She says working with kids like Sebastian has changed her life, but the organization needs more people to help dreams come true.

“We have so many blessings when you’re healthy and a lot of these kids don’t, so you’re just their light.” she explains. “There is a volunteer shortage, unfortunately there’s many kids who need a wish right now and there’s not enough of us wish granters to go around. We could really use your help.”

During the month of January, Make-A-Wish Illinois will host a volunteer drive, asking for more people to join the ranks. In Rockford alone, they are in need of 10 to 15 people. At least 165 volunteers are needed across the state.

