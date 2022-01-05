IEMA focuses on health risks of radon in January

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - Radon, a naturally occurring radioactive gas, is the second-leading cause of lung cancer in the United States. The Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) wants residents to know, radon related health risks can be prevented by being proactive.

The IEMA takes the first month of the year to zoom in on this serious but hard to detect health risk. They encourage residents to test their home for radon as part of Radon Action Month. It’s estimated more than 1,100 people in Illinois develop radon-related lung cancer each year.

“With more people staying home, working and learning remotely, this is a great time to test your home for radon,” says IEMA Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau. “Homes trap radon where it can build up once inside. It’s important to note that radon can be found in older buildings and new constructions. A simple home test is an inexpensive and easy way to know if you and your family is at risk of exposure.”

Radon comes from the natural breakdown of uranium and radium in the soil. This odorless, colorless, tasteless gas is found in the air that we breathe in buildings, homes, offices and if not properly mitigated can reach drastically high levels causing major health concerns.

The IEMA and the American Lung Association in Illinois (ALAIL) are teaming up to increase public awareness of radon risks and ways to reduce radon exposure. IEMA and ALAIL announced two statewide contest designed to encourage students to use their creative talents while promoting radon awareness. The Radon Video Contest asks Illinois high school students to create a 30 second commercial style video, while the Radon Poster Contest asks middle school students to create a poster that will encourage people to test their homes for radon. Submissions for both contests are due March 18, 2022. Prize information can be found at the ALAIL website here.

