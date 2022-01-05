Advertisement

Here is a list of every state’s favorite Harry Potter character

Dumbledore is by far the state's most favorite character.
Dumbledore is by far the state's most favorite character.(MVDigitalPR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 8:53 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WIFR) - The cast of Harry Potter reunited for the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts on New Year’s Day. This beloved cast represents our favorite characters from our favorite series and took us back to when it all started 20 years ago with the first movie.

To commemorate this incredible anniversary, Scholarship Institute found out which Harry Potter character is the favorite in every state. The institute looked at Google Trends for 13 Harry Potter characters over the course of 2021 and analyzed the search trends for each state to find out which is every state’s favorite.

Interesting Findings and Facts

  • Dumbledore is the favorite in 18 states, including Illinois making him the most popular character in the nation.
  • J.K. Rowling herself chose Alan Rickman to play Professor Snape. She gave him exclusive details of Snape’s background that weren’t known until the last book so that he could properly play the character.
  • Daniel Radcliffe went through 160 pairs of glasses throughout the filming of all Harry Potter movies.
  • Only one character was the favorite in a single state—and it was Harry Potter himself.
  • Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone was the highest-grossing movie of 2001.
  • Utah had a five-way tie between Harry, Hermione, Dumbledore, Snape and Voldemort.

Here is the full state list:

  • Alabama: Dumbledore
  • Alaska: Hagrid/McGonagall
  • Arizona: Dobby
  • Arkansas: Ron/Malfoy
  • California: Hermione
  • Colorado: Dumbledore
  • Connecticut: Dobby
  • Delaware: Dobby
  • District of Columbia: Dumbledore
  • Florida: Dumbledore/Hagrid
  • Georgia: Dobby
  • Hawaii: McGonagall
  • Idaho: Hermione
  • Illinois: Dumbledore
  • Indiana: Hermione
  • Iowa: Hermione
  • Kansas: Hermione
  • Kentucky: Dobby
  • Louisiana: Dobby
  • Maine: Neville
  • Maryland: Hermione
  • Massachusetts: Dumbledore
  • Michigan: Dumbledore
  • Minnesota: Hermione
  • Mississippi: Dobby
  • Missouri: Dumbledore
  • Montana: Dumbledore
  • Nebraska: Neville
  • Nevada: Dobby
  • New Hampshire: Voldemort
  • New Jersey: Hermione
  • New Mexico: Dumbledore
  • New York: Dumbledore
  • North Carolina: Dumbledore
  • North Dakota: Snape
  • Ohio: Dobby
  • Oklahoma: Hermione
  • Oregon: Dumbledore
  • Pennsylvania: Hermione
  • Rhode Island: Dobby
  • South Carolina: Snape
  • South Dakota: Hagrid
  • Tennessee: Dobby
  • Texas: Dumbledore
  • Utah: Harry/Hermione/Dumbledore/Snape/Voldemort
  • Vermont: Ron/Sirius
  • Virginia: Dumbledore
  • Washington:
  • Dumbledore
  • West Virginia: Sirius
  • Wisconsin: Dumbledore
  • Wyoming: Malfoy

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pritzker orders U.S. and State flags at half-staff from sunrise to sunset Tuesday, January 4...
Pritzker orders U.S. and Illinois State flags at half-staff on Jan. 4 and Jan. 5
Rockford Police Department is on the scene at Auburn High School, Tuesday January 4, 2022....
#BREAKING: Lockdown lifted at Auburn High School
A head-on collision crushes the front end of a vehicle on Tuesday. The cause of the accident is...
Head-on collision at Riverside and N. Main
Comcast Xfinity released a statement Monday on the cause of area service outages over the past...
‘Bullets pierced network lines,’ says Comcast spokesperson
Trooper John S. Horton was killed during a traffic stop.
NC trooper, detained driver die after being hit by trooper’s brother during traffic stop

Latest News

SC health officials hope rapid COVID tests add extra layer of protection before omicron,...
COVID rapid test prices are going up amid already short supply
Very cold next few days
Ethan's Wednesday Morning Forecast -- 1/5/2022
Fatal shooting generic
Fatal shooting occurs in Rockford late Tuesday night
Crews worked a double fatal vehicle accident, involving a single vehicle in the 2600 BLK of...
Rockford man dies after New Year’s Day crash in Clinton