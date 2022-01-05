Here is a list of every state’s favorite Harry Potter character

(WIFR) - The cast of Harry Potter reunited for the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts on New Year’s Day. This beloved cast represents our favorite characters from our favorite series and took us back to when it all started 20 years ago with the first movie.

To commemorate this incredible anniversary, Scholarship Institute found out which Harry Potter character is the favorite in every state. The institute looked at Google Trends for 13 Harry Potter characters over the course of 2021 and analyzed the search trends for each state to find out which is every state’s favorite.

Interesting Findings and Facts

Dumbledore is the favorite in 18 states, including Illinois making him the most popular character in the nation.

J.K. Rowling herself chose Alan Rickman to play Professor Snape. She gave him exclusive details of Snape’s background that weren’t known until the last book so that he could properly play the character.

Daniel Radcliffe went through 160 pairs of glasses throughout the filming of all Harry Potter movies.

Only one character was the favorite in a single state—and it was Harry Potter himself.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone was the highest-grossing movie of 2001.

Utah had a five-way tie between Harry, Hermione, Dumbledore, Snape and Voldemort.

Here is the full state list:

Alabama: Dumbledore

Alaska: Hagrid/McGonagall

Arizona: Dobby

Arkansas: Ron/Malfoy

California: Hermione

Colorado: Dumbledore

Connecticut: Dobby

Delaware: Dobby

District of Columbia: Dumbledore

Florida: Dumbledore/Hagrid

Georgia: Dobby

Hawaii: McGonagall

Idaho: Hermione

Illinois: Dumbledore

Indiana: Hermione

Iowa: Hermione

Kansas: Hermione

Kentucky: Dobby

Louisiana: Dobby

Maine: Neville

Maryland: Hermione

Massachusetts: Dumbledore

Michigan: Dumbledore

Minnesota: Hermione

Mississippi: Dobby

Missouri: Dumbledore

Montana: Dumbledore

Nebraska: Neville

Nevada: Dobby

New Hampshire: Voldemort

New Jersey: Hermione

New Mexico: Dumbledore

New York: Dumbledore

North Carolina: Dumbledore

North Dakota: Snape

Ohio: Dobby

Oklahoma: Hermione

Oregon: Dumbledore

Pennsylvania: Hermione

Rhode Island: Dobby

South Carolina: Snape

South Dakota: Hagrid

Tennessee: Dobby

Texas: Dumbledore

Utah: Harry/Hermione/Dumbledore/Snape/Voldemort

Vermont: Ron/Sirius

Virginia: Dumbledore

Washington:

Dumbledore

West Virginia: Sirius

Wisconsin: Dumbledore

Wyoming: Malfoy

