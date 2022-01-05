Here is a list of every state’s favorite Harry Potter character
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 8:53 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
(WIFR) - The cast of Harry Potter reunited for the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts on New Year’s Day. This beloved cast represents our favorite characters from our favorite series and took us back to when it all started 20 years ago with the first movie.
To commemorate this incredible anniversary, Scholarship Institute found out which Harry Potter character is the favorite in every state. The institute looked at Google Trends for 13 Harry Potter characters over the course of 2021 and analyzed the search trends for each state to find out which is every state’s favorite.
Interesting Findings and Facts
- Dumbledore is the favorite in 18 states, including Illinois making him the most popular character in the nation.
- J.K. Rowling herself chose Alan Rickman to play Professor Snape. She gave him exclusive details of Snape’s background that weren’t known until the last book so that he could properly play the character.
- Daniel Radcliffe went through 160 pairs of glasses throughout the filming of all Harry Potter movies.
- Only one character was the favorite in a single state—and it was Harry Potter himself.
- Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone was the highest-grossing movie of 2001.
- Utah had a five-way tie between Harry, Hermione, Dumbledore, Snape and Voldemort.
Here is the full state list:
- Alabama: Dumbledore
- Alaska: Hagrid/McGonagall
- Arizona: Dobby
- Arkansas: Ron/Malfoy
- California: Hermione
- Colorado: Dumbledore
- Connecticut: Dobby
- Delaware: Dobby
- District of Columbia: Dumbledore
- Florida: Dumbledore/Hagrid
- Georgia: Dobby
- Hawaii: McGonagall
- Idaho: Hermione
- Illinois: Dumbledore
- Indiana: Hermione
- Iowa: Hermione
- Kansas: Hermione
- Kentucky: Dobby
- Louisiana: Dobby
- Maine: Neville
- Maryland: Hermione
- Massachusetts: Dumbledore
- Michigan: Dumbledore
- Minnesota: Hermione
- Mississippi: Dobby
- Missouri: Dumbledore
- Montana: Dumbledore
- Nebraska: Neville
- Nevada: Dobby
- New Hampshire: Voldemort
- New Jersey: Hermione
- New Mexico: Dumbledore
- New York: Dumbledore
- North Carolina: Dumbledore
- North Dakota: Snape
- Ohio: Dobby
- Oklahoma: Hermione
- Oregon: Dumbledore
- Pennsylvania: Hermione
- Rhode Island: Dobby
- South Carolina: Snape
- South Dakota: Hagrid
- Tennessee: Dobby
- Texas: Dumbledore
- Utah: Harry/Hermione/Dumbledore/Snape/Voldemort
- Vermont: Ron/Sirius
- Virginia: Dumbledore
- Washington:
- Dumbledore
- West Virginia: Sirius
- Wisconsin: Dumbledore
- Wyoming: Malfoy
