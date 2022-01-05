FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - Winter storm to affect the Stateline through Wednesday evening

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For the second time in 2022′s opening week, a winter storm system is to have rather profound impacts in and around the Stateline.

This storm system, however, is to look quite a bit different than the one that brought several inches of snow to the area on New Year’s Day. Rather than producing significant snow accumulations (those are to come well north of our area), this second storm is to act as an atmospheric wind machine, bringing our area powerful winds that may gust as high as 50 miles per hour, sending temperatures crashing and likely producing a significant amount of blowing and drifting of the recently fallen snow.

Winds have already reached speeds as high as 30 miles per hour Tuesday. If there’s a positive aspect to be found, it’s that they’ve been southerly winds to this point, warming our temperatures to the warmest levels of the new year. Temperatures Tuesday topped out in the lower 30s, although wind chill values have been restricted to the upper teens to lower 20s for much of the day and night thanks to the gusty breezes.

Already, winds have been gusting up to 30+ miles per hour Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

As wind speeds pick up out of the south through the evening hours, we’ll start to see drifting become more common, especially on east/west roadways. Already, pockets of drifting have been noted on rural roads.

Winds will really pick up overnight into early Wednesday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

As a strong cold front passes through around or shortly after midnight, winds will quickly shift to the west, making north/south roads those favored for blowing and drifting concerns.

Winds are only to increase early Wednesday morning, and an extended period of 40 to 50 mile per hour gusts is likely through much of the day. As a result, widespread blowing and drifting of the snow is likely, thus greatly reducing visibility across much of the region, and making for extremely difficult travel conditions especially where the drifts do set up.

Winds will be extremely gusty as we head out the door Wednesday morning. North/South roads will be most likely to see blowing and drifting. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

There's no relief in the wind department as we reach the midpoint of Wednesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Extreme caution is urged while driving, even if you don’t see drifts right in front of you. Areas of drifting are likely, if not certain to appear out of nowhere, leaving motorists little time to adjust speed safely.

Not only will the gusty winds make for extremely difficult travel conditions, they will also be sending much colder air racing into the Stateline. Temperatures Wednesday morning will top out in the mid teens, but factor in the gusty winds, we’re to expect wind chill values to go below 0° as early as 7:00am.

The gusty winds will send wind chills below 0° as much colder air rushes in. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Unfortunately, as temperatures continue to fall and winds pick up in intensity, wind chills will remain well below zero throughout the course of the entire day.

Wind Chills will remain below zero at the noon hour. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Even though winds subside slightly Wednesday evening, chills will remain slightly below 0°. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

With these impacts in mind, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory that will be in effect through 6:00pm Wednesday.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 9pm Tuesday through 6pm Wednesday thanks to very gusty winds causing blowing and drifting snow. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Slowly but surely, winds will begin to die down Wednesday evening and overnight, but cold air will continue to funnel into the region.

Finally, by early Wednesday evening, winds will subside ever so slightly. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Temperatures are to head close to 0° on Wednesday night, only topping out in the lower teens Thursday, and come Friday, it’s a very realistic possibility that temperatures don’t even reach the double digits.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.