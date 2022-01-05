FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong winds, blowing snow, hazardous travel and dropping temperatures Wednesday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - There will be hazardous travel on many area roads on Wednesday and it’s not from any new accumulating snow falling from our skies. The strong westerly winds are strong enough to blow around easily the light and fluffy snow that’s already on the ground from the weekend. Because of that, open and rural area roads are most susceptible to hazardous travel conditions. Not to mention temperatures are taking a big dive.

With all of the threats as mentioned above, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the entire Stateline that’s in effect until 6 p.m. Wednesday.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been posted through 6 p.m. Wednesday for the entire Stateline. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Strong westerly winds today will gust between 35 and 45 miles per hour with occasional gusts as strong as 45 to 50 miles per hour possible. These winds are around after a cold front came marching through the Stateline overnight. The winds will create hazardous travel on area roads with snow blowing from the grass or nearby fields and accumulating on the roads.

Wind Gusts Wednesday from 35-45 miles per hour will very easily blow any snow around that's already on the grounds. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

That’s why while the road may be quiet for the time being, as you continue on the same road (especially in rural areas) you will likely hit a brief patch of accumulated snow on the roads. Because of that threat, take it easy on the roads, allow some extra time and be more aware even more so on open and rural roads. In addition, rural areas are seeing spots with near whiteout conditions thanks to the snow and winds. We’re already seeing roads deteriorate. You can check the latest Illinois road conditions here.

IDOT says US-20 from Rockford to Freeport is mostly covered with snow. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

IDOT says most area roads in Stephenson and Jo Daviess Counties, including US-20 are covered with snow Wednesday morning. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

IDOT says I-39 from LaSalle to Rockford is mostly covered with blowing snow Wednesday morning. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Winds will slowly subside as Wednesday night approaches but they won’t go away. The winds Wednesday are aiding in dropping area temperatures very quickly and sending wind chills tumbling below zero. Wearing multiple layers and limiting time outside will be key not only today but through Friday. The coldest air of the season will be around through the end of the week.

Gusty winds, snow showers and blowing snow today. Arctic air moves in today ushering in a multi-day period of below zero wind chills. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The coldest periods will be in the morning and at night through Friday as the Arctic air sticks around. At times, expect wind chills as low as-15 to -20 degrees in some spots. If you are outside without the proper clothing, frostbite is possible within 30 minutes.

After we get through the brutal cold through the end of the work week, temperatures warm up some on Saturday along with a chance of freezing rain if precipitation moves in before ground temperatures warm above freezing. Stay tuned!

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.