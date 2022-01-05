Fatal shooting occurs in Rockford late Tuesday night
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 6:14 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police are investigating the shooting death of a man in a house in the 700 block of North Winnebago Street just before midnight Wednesday.
The Rockford Police Department says a woman in the house called police about the shooting where a man was pronounced dead at the scene.
This is a developing story and we expect to have more information on it later this morning.
Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.