Fatal shooting occurs in Rockford late Tuesday night

Fatal shooting generic
Fatal shooting generic(WALB)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 6:14 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police are investigating the shooting death of a man in a house in the 700 block of North Winnebago Street just before midnight Wednesday.

The Rockford Police Department says a woman in the house called police about the shooting where a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is a developing story and we expect to have more information on it later this morning.

