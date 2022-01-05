Fatal shooting occurs in Rockford late Tuesday night

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police are investigating the shooting death of a man in a house in the 700 block of North Winnebago Street just before midnight Wednesday.

The Rockford Police Department says a woman in the house called police about the shooting where a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is a developing story and we expect to have more information on it later this morning.

