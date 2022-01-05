15-year-old girl missing from Mt. Morris, has ties to Sterling-Rock Falls

MT. MORRIS, Ill. (WIFR) - Family and friends are searching for a local teen-age girl who has been missing for over a week.

15-year-old Katelyn Kirby was last seen on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, according to The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Mt. Morris police confirm Wednesday, January 5, 2022 that the search for Kirby is ongoing.

Both Ogle County Sheriff’s and Mt. Morris police are not releasing any other information on the case at this time.

According to Shaw Media, Kirby has been living with her grandmother, Sandy L. Parks in Mt. Morris, Ill. Her father, William Kirby, of Rock Falls and her mother, Laura Church, of Sterling, do not have custody of Katelyn at this time.

Any information on the whereabouts of Kirby can be sent anonymously to Mt. Morris Police at 815-734-4106 or Ogle County Sheriff’s Department at 815-734-4132

