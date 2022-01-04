Winnebago County records most daily new COVID-19 infections ever

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department announces 588 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

That’s the highest number of cases the WCHD has reported in a single day since the start of the pandemic. Meanwhile, rolling 7-day test positivity skyrockets to 16.6 percent.

To date, there have been over 645 deaths in Winnebago County attributed to COVID-19.

The WCHD says there are actions that can be taken now to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and decrease the impact on our hospitals, schools, and business.

“COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective, widely available, and free. The average age of those with COVID-19 is decreasing and I stress the urgency of actions that need to be taken by the community immediately,” says Dr. Sandra Martell, Public Health Administrator, Winnebago County Health Department.

Dr. Martell urges the community to help slow the spread of COVID-19 by:

Getting vaccinated and boosted when eligible

Wearing a face mask when in indoor public settings or crowded outdoor spaces

Staying home when sick

Seeking monoclonal antibody treatment, if appropriate

Washing hands frequently with soap and water for 20 seconds.

