Schools districts hope new CDC Quarantine guidelines will soon apply to schools

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - On Monday December 27th, the CDC shortened the recommended isolation time for the public from 10 to 5 days. For school districts like Freeport, they can’t change their guidelines until advised by their local public health department.

“You kind of get a little angsty about these things but you know it’s a day to day work right? These things keep changing, the only constant so far with COVID has been change,” said Freeport Superintendent Anna Alvarado.

Alvarado started in her position just before the coronavirus pandemic hit. While she agrees, it’s been challenging, she believes the centers for disease control and prevention will soon change its guidelines for the public. That will keep children in the classroom.

“We know we’ve seen a rise in depression and anxiety, and those are real, mental health is real,” she said

Alvarado thinks keeping classes in person will help students hone those social skills. Rockford Public Schools welcome center director Kristina Reuber agrees, and thinks students need to learn from teachers face to face.

“Students do perform better in person in the classroom or at least in an educational program,” Reuber said. “It’s a valuable experience, there is professionally trained learning done and it’s beneficial for students.”

Rockford Public Schools began their registration Monday for kindergarten and special programs, like the STEAM, Montessori and two way language immersion, with the deadline to sign up ending on March 11th.

