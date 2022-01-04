RPS and Rockford city officials comment on shooting at Auburn High School

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A senseless shooting on school grounds brings Rockford city officials to the discussion table about gun violence.

Rockford Public Schools Superintendent Ehren Jarrett, Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara and Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd gathered for a press conference on Tuesday updating the district on a shooting that took place at Auburn High School, Tuesday afternoon.

“We are here on a very somber occasion,” says Superintendent Jarrett. “This is not okay to have violence in our community involving guns and youth, and it’s certainly not okay in our parking lot here at Auburn High School.”

Jarret insists that the school district is committed to adding additional security at the school for the safety and security of students.

Both Mayor Tom McNamara and Chief Carla Redd insist that this is a community issue that will take the action of coming together to solve.

“The rate of violence right now in our community is not acceptable,” says Mayor McNamara. He praises RPS schools, principles, staff and security for their diligence and commitment to educating, assuring parents that “by and large the incidents that are taking place are targeted incidents.”

McNamara sends a call to action to residents saying, “It’s going to take all of us as a community coming together and resolving that (in) 2022, we’re not going to tolerate violence in our community.”

“This is the public cry for help,” echoes Chief Redd. “You all know who the kids are that are involved with guns, who have access to guns,” “Intervene. Get involved.”

Redd reminds community parents that it takes a village to raise children, especially where mentors are few and far between. She says that the Rockford Police Department is available to help mentor and ensure students are on the right path. “We’re committed. We’re here. We’re not going anywhere.”

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.