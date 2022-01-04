Modest warming expected Tuesday, though another cold outbreak looms

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For as mild as December was in northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin, January has opened in a fashion that’s been anything but!

For the first time all winter, temperatures dropped below 0° over most of the Stateline. Somewhat surprisingly, though, this season’s first sub-zero temperature didn’t come that far behind schedule. Usually, our first sub-zero low temperature occurs around December 28.

While the -3° reading at the Chicago-Rockford International wasn’t anywhere remotely close to threatening records, it still established the coldest temperature reading here since February 20, a whopping 317 days ago.

Despite there being nearly unlimited sunshine during the day Monday to go along with a rather robust southerly wind, temperatures across the region failed to get out of the teens over the vast majority of the area. Not since February 17 had daytime highs been colder!

Southerly winds are to continue blowing the rest of the overnight hours, allowing for temperatures to remain steady or slowly rise as we head closer to dawn Tuesday. We’ll begin the day with a bit of sunshine, though clouds are likely to gather in partial form by mid to late morning, and mostly cloudy skies are likely by midday.

Despite extensive cloudiness expected to dominate for most of the afternoon hours, the expectation is that temperatures should reach into the 30s, thanks nearly exclusively to the well-established southerly winds projected to blow.

The added cloud cover will be associated with the next weather system to affect the area Tuesday night into early Wednesday. Unlike the last system to sweep through the area, this one’s not to bring the Stateline any snowfall of consequence. Instead, we’re to expect just a few flurries or brief, light snow showers, amounting to, at most, a dusting.

From there, another push of bitterly cold arctic air becomes the big story Wednesday and beyond. The combination of cloudy skies and gusty west northwesterly breezes will make for a rather unpleasant Wednesday. Temperatures are to top out in the middle to upper teens early in the day, only to fall during the afternoon hours. With wind gusts in excess of 35 to 40 miles per hour expected, sub-zero wind chills are all but guaranteed late Wednesday or Wednesday evening.

Thursday and Friday, while not as windy as Wednesday, will almost certainly be even colder. High temperatures may struggle to get out of the single digits on Thursday and Friday, and temperatures may dip to as low as -10° Thursday night into early Friday morning!

Only modest relief is expected into the weekend.

