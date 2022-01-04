Advertisement

‘Growing Up X’ exhibit coming to Illinois State Museum

(wwny)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - Between nicknames like Boomer, Millenial and Gen Z, the last generation to have an analog childhood is often overlooked.

The Illinois State Museum announces plans to give the “Forgotten Generation” its moment in the sun with the debut of a new exhibition, Growing Up X, scheduled to open in October 2022. The exhibition will feature the cultural touchstones that shaped this generation’s youth brought to life through photos and memories of Illinoisans who grew up X.

“We think it’s time Gen X got some love,” said Illinois State Museum Curator of History Erika Holst, herself a Gen Xer. “Beyond that, we want to dig into the experience of being a child in the ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s. How did growing up adapting to new technology, often unsupervised, in the shadow of the Cold War, Reaganomics, Just Say No and the AIDS crisis shape this generation of people who are now coming into their own in middle age?”

As part of the planning process, the Illinois State Museum asks Illinoisans born between 1965 and 1980 to submit photos, memories and objects that define their youth for display in the exhibition.

Illinois Gen Xers can fill out a survey and submit photos by visiting bit.ly/ISMGenX or contacting Holst at Erika.holst@illinois.gov.

