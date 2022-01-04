Grand Victorian Living Facility resident turns 105 years old

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Dorothy Carter celebrated another trip around the sun, marking 105 years of age.

“Life is what you make it. And....it’s best to enjoy it while you can,” said Carter.

The staff wanted to make the day extra special for Carter, as they claim she always bring a smile to the community that gathers there. Pictures from Carter’s life were placed on a table at the party, with a cake and decorations for the celebration.

Carter’s daughter Linda flew in from Colorado to play guitar and lead the residents and staff in songs. Linda also handed out roses to all the staff members at the assisted-living and independent- living center, to thank them for watching over her mother.

“My favorite part is having my Linda here,” said Carter, who claimed that family made living her life to the fullest, easy. “It’s easy to celebrate when I’m surrounded by all my friends...I am lucky to live here.”

