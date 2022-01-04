Advertisement

Grand Victorian Living Facility resident turns 105 years old

Dorothy Carter celebrated her 105th birthday today at the Grand Victorian Living Facility in Rockford.
105th trip around the sun
105th trip around the sun(WIFR)
By Stephanie Quirk
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 11:19 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Dorothy Carter celebrated another trip around the sun, marking 105 years of age.

“Life is what you make it. And....it’s best to enjoy it while you can,” said Carter.

The staff wanted to make the day extra special for Carter, as they claim she always bring a smile to the community that gathers there. Pictures from Carter’s life were placed on a table at the party, with a cake and decorations for the celebration.

Carter’s daughter Linda flew in from Colorado to play guitar and lead the residents and staff in songs. Linda also handed out roses to all the staff members at the assisted-living and independent- living center, to thank them for watching over her mother.

“My favorite part is having my Linda here,” said Carter, who claimed that family made living her life to the fullest, easy. “It’s easy to celebrate when I’m surrounded by all my friends...I am lucky to live here.”

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The flag flies at half-staff on the town green in Lebanon, Conn. July, 20, 2016. A...
Pritzker orders U.S. and Illinois State flags at half-staff on Jan. 4
Xfinity
Internet and cable outage affects Rockford, Freeport-area Comcast customers
Dr. Sumaira Iqbal, and her husband Dr. Mohammed Khan, welcome a baby girl at 2:37 a.m. Jan. 1,...
Local family doctors welcome Rockford’s first baby of 2022
Xfinity
‘Bullets pierced network lines,’ says Comcast spokesperson
Aylin and Alfredo Trujillo were born 15 minutes apart, making them born on different days,...
Parents welcome twins born in different years, 15 minutes apart

Latest News

YouthBuild
Comprehensive Community Solutions searches for YouthBuild Rockford canidates
Another dump of cold air arrives here midweek.
Mark's Monday Forecast -- 1/3/2022
Clyde Henderson body factory
The Body Factory; staying COVD safe while working out
Xfinity
‘Bullets pierced network lines,’ says Comcast spokesperson