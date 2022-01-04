Comprehensive Community Solutions searches for YouthBuild Rockford canidates

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Comprehensive Community Solutions (CCS) is looking for individuals who want an opportunity to change their lives for the better.

The nine month YouthBuild Rockford Program is one of the three offered by CCS, that aims at offering participants with mentoring, counseling, education, involvement in community service, and even employment with pay. The program is then fulfilled with candidate earning a high school diploma or GED.

“When I first got there, I was like man... I just want my diploma and then I’m out. Now...I am a staff member so it’s crazy,” said recent graduate of the program Fransisco Chavez.

Chavez claimed that in the past, he felt that he was not going down a good path, but the months spent in the program at CCS, changed his life.

“You know, like if you’re young and you’re not really where you want to be at...it’s not too late,” said Chavez. “There is always an opportunity.”

The CCS offers two other programs, RockForWork and Advanced Learning for Achievement (ALPHA). ALPHA is a minimum of one year, focusing on fitness and nutrition, while RockforWork is a total of 90 days focusing more on career training and job placements.

“I know how one person can really, can really change the world...you know by impacting somebody else, and inspiring somebody else. And it happened for me, so I feel obligated to be that same resource for somebody else,” said Director of Community Programs for Comprehensive Community Solutions Joshua Patterson.

Patterson said he is glad to be in a position to help the younger generation of Rockford find a path of self-improvement, and that the community participating in these programs constantly pushes one another to strive to their fullest potential.

William Chatman is the executive director of CCS, who was a graduate of the YouthBuild program back in 2001. Patterson claimed that having someone with not only the drive, but the passion working for the non-profit, is extremely beneficial to those who are new to these programs.

The CCS is offering open houses to learn more about the programs on January 8, from 1 to 2:30 p.m., and January 12, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The open houses will be held at 917 S. Main St. in Rockford.

For more information about the details of the offered programs, you can visit their website at www.comprehensivecommunitysolutions.org, or call the office at (815)-963-6236.

