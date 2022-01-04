Advertisement

‘Bullets pierced network lines,’ says Comcast spokesperson

Statement comes after residential outages across Rockford over the weekend
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 6:35 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Comcast Xfinity released a statement Monday on the cause of area service outages over the past weekend.

“The outage was caused by bullets that pierced our network lines in two Rockford locations on Saturday. We can’t thank our crews enough for working tirelessly over the holiday weekend to identify and locate the cause and repair and restore service as quickly as possible,” Comcast spokesperson Jack Segal said in an official statement made Monday evening. “We apologize for the inconvenience but want our customers and the affected communities to be aware of the cause of the outage.”

Many area Comcast Xfinity customers ushered in the New Year with the internet outage. Sometime after 1 p.m. Saturday, January 1., a fiber cable was cut between Rockford and Freeport. According to a Comcast customer service representative, the cut was significant and was expected to take several hours to repair. Residential customers reported being told by provider representatives that service may not be restored until early Sunday morning.

The number of residents who were affected by the outage is still unknown.

