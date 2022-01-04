Three individuals in custody for shooting at Auburn High School

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Three suspects believed to be involved in a shooting at Auburn High School on Tuesday are in custody. The vehicle involved was located, leading to the arrest.

Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd confirms that the shooting investigation at Auburn High School involves two victims. One 17-year-old male and one 17-year-old female. Both victims have suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

ICYMI: Chief Redd spoke at the scene advising that two students were struck in a vehicle in the parking lot of Auburn HS, a 17-yr-old male & 17-yr-old female. Injuries are non-life-threatening. Car suspected to be involved was located and three individuals are in custody. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) January 4, 2022

Reports have been coming in of a shooting investigation Tuesday afternoon at Auburn High School in Rockford, Ill.

Rockford Police Department confirmed the investigation on their twitter account around 1:40 p.m.

Shooting investigation outside of Auburn High School. Nearby schools are currently on lockdown as a precaution during our investigation. Please avoid the area as we continue to investigate. More details to follow. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) January 4, 2022

