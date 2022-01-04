Advertisement

Three individuals in custody for shooting at Auburn High School

Surrounding schools removed from lockdown
Rockford Police Department is on the scene at Auburn High School, Tuesday January 4, 2022....
Rockford Police Department is on the scene at Auburn High School, Tuesday January 4, 2022. Reports confirm police are investigation a shooting outside of the school.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 1:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Three suspects believed to be involved in a shooting at Auburn High School on Tuesday are in custody. The vehicle involved was located, leading to the arrest.

Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd confirms that the shooting investigation at Auburn High School involves two victims. One 17-year-old male and one 17-year-old female. Both victims have suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Reports have been coming in of a shooting investigation Tuesday afternoon at Auburn High School in Rockford, Ill.

Rockford Police Department confirmed the investigation on their twitter account around 1:40 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The flag flies at half-staff on the town green in Lebanon, Conn. July, 20, 2016. A...
Pritzker orders U.S. and Illinois State flags at half-staff on Jan. 4
Xfinity
‘Bullets pierced network lines,’ says Comcast spokesperson
Aylin and Alfredo Trujillo were born 15 minutes apart, making them born on different days,...
Parents welcome twins born in different years, 15 minutes apart
Police responded to multiple shots fired calls the last weekend in December, one including a...
14-year-old gunshot victim in Rockford among multiple shooting incidents over the weekend
Xfinity
Internet and cable outage affects Rockford, Freeport-area Comcast customers

Latest News

FILE - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo prepares to board a helicopter after announcing his...
Prosecutor drops groping charge against former NY Gov. Cuomo
Interstate 95 is seen Tuesday morning. Motorists spent all night stranded on the roadway.
Stranded drivers endure frigid night on impassable highway
Authorities said a German shepherd led police to a serious crash scene near the New...
Police: Dog leads troopers to serious crash scene to help save owner
No one won in Monday night’s drawing, so the Powerball has increased.
Powerball jackpot rises to $610 million