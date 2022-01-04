The Body Factory; staying COVD safe while working out

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While the new year is a bit slower for many businesses. Gyms are the opposite-seeing more foot traffic than usual and with the COVID resurgence, their jobs become a bit more challenging. Employees at the Body Factory say they must change schedules to accommodate safety guidelines, the main priority is to make sure their clients have a comfortable and germ-free place to put those muscles to work

Clyde Henderson owner of the Body Factory says he’s seen twice the business but due to COVID19 Henderson downsized the crowds in each of his workout sessions. There is a session held every hour and each class has up to 6 people now which allows for 6 feet of social distance. Henderson now comes in an extra hour early everyday to sanitize the gym on top of spraying down equipment after each of his workout classes throughout the day.

“you know I give people the option if they want to wear a mask when their working out and stuff like that but we also take precautions in here keeping people a safe distance away you know 6 feet away with your stuff in your area and stuff whenever you get done cleaning your stuff like that so,” said Henderson.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.