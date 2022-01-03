Advertisement

Unitarian church brings stories to life

Rockford Unitarian Universalist Church
Rockford Unitarian Universalist Church
By Marta Berglund
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 9:05 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Imagine a book that changes facial expressions, tone of voice and body language, coming alive while it tells a story. Well, the Rockford Unitarian Universalist Church hosted a human library today. Their goal was to convey all the emotions of real people’s stories.

“These days our lives are so shallow,” says Bob Babcock, who describes himself as a human book. “But when you pause to read a human book, you really get in the reads. It’s deep. It’s very deep. I mean it’s just bam, you’re right in there. Right in the experience.”

The church’s human library was a presentation of diverse topics. Stories shared included those from a sexual abuse survivor, Muslim immigrant, Vietnam veteran, international student, agnostic Buddhist and more. The goal was to spark meaningful conversations, and hear the stories of the church’s diverse members.

