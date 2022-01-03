Unitarian church brings stories to life

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Imagine a book that changes facial expressions, tone of voice and body language, coming alive while it tells a story. Well, the Rockford Unitarian Universalist Church hosted a human library today. Their goal was to convey all the emotions of real people’s stories.

“These days our lives are so shallow,” says Bob Babcock, who describes himself as a human book. “But when you pause to read a human book, you really get in the reads. It’s deep. It’s very deep. I mean it’s just bam, you’re right in there. Right in the experience.”

The church’s human library was a presentation of diverse topics. Stories shared included those from a sexual abuse survivor, Muslim immigrant, Vietnam veteran, international student, agnostic Buddhist and more. The goal was to spark meaningful conversations, and hear the stories of the church’s diverse members.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.