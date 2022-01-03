Pritzker orders U.S. and Illinois State flags at half-staff on Jan. 4

ILLINOIS (WIFR) - Governor JB Pritzker sent a notice to The Department of Central Management Services on Monday that memorializes Sheriff Deputy Sean Riley.

The notice states that all United States and Illinois State flags will fly a half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.

Deputy Riley was killed while on duty Wednesday, December 29, 2021. A suspect, 40-year-old Ray Tate, is being held in custody in connection with Riley’s killing.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.