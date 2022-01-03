Advertisement

Pritzker orders U.S. and Illinois State flags at half-staff on Jan. 4

FILE - The flag flies at half-staff on the town green in Lebanon, Conn. July, 20, 2016. A Connecticut appeals court ruled Friday that a local historical society cannot try to impose its conservation rules on a congregational church that dates back to 1700 and is located on the celebrated Lebanon Town Green. (AP Photo/Pat Eaton-Robb, File)(Pat Eaton-Robb | AP)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ILLINOIS (WIFR) - Governor JB Pritzker sent a notice to The Department of Central Management Services on Monday that memorializes Sheriff Deputy Sean Riley.

The notice states that all United States and Illinois State flags will fly a half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.

Deputy Riley was killed while on duty Wednesday, December 29, 2021. A suspect, 40-year-old Ray Tate, is being held in custody in connection with Riley’s killing.

