Man with gun confronts serial burglar outside Ariz. home

MESA, Ariz. (KPNX) - Police in Arizona are looking for a serial burglar connected to a stunning 18 cases since October.

William Pollard, one of the most recent burglary victims, confronted the suspect with a gun outside his home. He is telling his story in the hopes that it will lead to an arrest.

“We work hard for what we have. He felt that he could just take them,” Pollard said. “I did not want this to happen to anybody else in the community.”

Pollard says he and his wife feel violated after the Dec. 7 incident. Around 1:30 a.m., the Ring doorbell went off at their Mesa, Arizona, home. Pollard checked his app to see a man he didn’t know rummaging through his truck, carport and shed.

Pollard grabbed his gun and ran to the door.

“I had my pistol, and I ordered him on the ground on his hands and knees. And so, he said that he had his daughter in my shed,” Pollard said.

The statement was a lie, but Pollard started to back up. He says his multiple sclerosis then caused him to stumble slightly, allowing the suspect to flee. He made off with some of the couple’s belongings.

Police believe the suspect is connected to at least 18 burglaries starting back in October. He is described as a white man in his late 20s or early 30s, between 5′10″ and 6′, with a reddish beard and distinctive neck and hand tattoos. Witnesses have seen him fleeing on a bicycle. (Source: Pollard Family, KPNX via CNN)

“My wallet, taking a bunch of personal items from my truck, some antique knives and other stuff that I had well-hidden in the truck, but he rifled through everything,” Pollard said.

Police believe the same suspect caught on the couple’s security video is connected to at least 18 burglaries starting back in October. Most happened between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. Six of them were residential burglaries, while 12 were vehicles.

“It makes me upset that other people were also victimized,” Pollard said.

Investigators say the suspect is a white man in his late 20s or early 30s, between 5′10″ and 6′, with a reddish beard and distinctive neck and hand tattoos. Witnesses have seen him fleeing on a bicycle.

Pollard and his wife are thankful that they’re OK and they have cameras. But they can’t help but feel that the suspect targeted their 55-and-over community. They hope their unfortunate run-up helps catch the criminal.

“We’re not easy targets. I want this guy caught. I want him prosecuted,” Pollard said.

Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for the suspect and call authorities if they spot him.

Copyright 2022 KPNX via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.