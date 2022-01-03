Advertisement

IceHogs remove 40% of roster from COVID protocols

The team also announced Interim Head Coach Anders Sorensen has been removed from protocols
By Michael Tilka
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - On Monday, the Rockford IceHogs announced ten players and two coaches, including Interim Head Coach Anders Sorensen, have been removed from COVID protocols. This comes after the AHL recently announced six days will be added on to the end of the regular season to allow for postponed games due to COVID to be rescheduled.

According to the release, a team member can be put in protocols can for one of five reasons, including a positive test, showing symptoms, travel quarantine, or close contact with a positive individual.

The IceHogs have had their past four games postponed. Their next game is set for Friday, January 7 against te Chicago Wolves.

